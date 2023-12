SU announces new head football coach - Watch the press conference live at 11

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced that Terrence Graves will be the new head coach of the Jaguars.

Graves, who has been serving as interim head coach, led the Jaguars to victory in the fiftieth Bayou Classic last month. He is the only coach to have won that annual rivalry as interim head coach for Grambling State and later as interim head coach for Southern.

A press conference was set for Wednesday to make the formal announcement. The conference will start at 11 a.m. and will stream on WBRZ, WBRZ Plus, and YouTube.