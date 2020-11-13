Latest Weather Blog
SU Alumni Federation comments on death of local businessman, Elvin A. Sterling Jr.
BATON ROUGE - The capital city is mourning the loss of Elvin A. Sterling Jr., a 46-year-old Baton Rouge businessman and politician who passed away in early November.
Sterling was an alumnus of Southern University, and on Thursday, Nov. 12 Southern University Alumni Federation issued the following statement regarding his passing:
"The Southern University family is deeply saddened by the passing of our alumnus, Mr. Elvin A. Sterling.
Elvin, an enhanced life member of the Southern University Alumni Federation, was a true son of Southern University as a graduate of the Baton Rouge campus and the Southern University Law Center.
A born leader, Elvin served as Student Government Association (SGA) President, student athlete and President of the SU Law Center Student Bar Association (SBA) during his matriculation on the Baton Rouge campus. He loved Southern University and Southernites and as a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., was larger than life!!
He did not meet a stranger and embraced all who crossed his path! Elvin will be greatly missed by all as he touched many lives in the SU Nation!
Our heartfelt condolences and support are extended to Elvin’s children, parents and his entire family. We are here for the family now and most certainly in the days and months to come."
