SU Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority placed under investigation
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University sorority is under investigation following allegations of unsanctioned activities.
The SU Office of Student Affairs received a complaint about the Beta Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. According to a university spokesperson, the organization has been placed under cease and desist while an investigation takes place.
This makes the third Greek Life organization to fall under pressure from officials in the month of March. Just last week, fraternities from LSU and SU were suspended due to allegations of wild partying and hazing.
The Southern University Office of Student Affairs could not provide any more information at this time.
