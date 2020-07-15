83°
SU Ag Center's black farmers field day canceled despite virtual plans

1 hour 14 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 July 15, 2020 8:30 PM July 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- Southern University's Ag Center Morehouse Black Farmers Field Day has been canceled, the university announced in a news release Wednesday night.

After receiving a notification that an employee was exposed to COVID-19, the university decided to cancel the event to ensure the health and safety of participants, according to the release.

The annual field day event began in 2002 and even during a pandemic, the university planned to hold the event virtually this year and pre-record presentations.

To keep up with Southern University's Agriculture Center, click here.

