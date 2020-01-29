SU Ag Center and medical marijuana partner release CBD products to licensed pharmacies

BATON ROUGE - Ilera Holistic Healthcare, the company that's all set to work with Southern University to form a medical marijuana operation, has already started selling over-the-counter CBD tinctures at eight of Louisiana's nine marijuana pharmacies.

Ilera's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chanda Macias, not only plans to work with Southern University, but also dispenses medical marijuana through the leading medical marijuana dispensary in Washington DC, National Holistic™ Healing Center (NHHC).

"We'll be the first university in the United States to do a national CBD launch," she told The Advocate.

Though it remains to be seen exactly when the partnership will begin selling marijuana-based products here, Macias has said that the four types of CBD tincture bottles available will range from $40 to $80 in suggested retail price.

Southern will hold a press conference in New Orleans on Thursday to showcase the CBD products that are now available in Louisiana dispensaries.