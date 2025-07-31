90°
Latest Weather Blog
'Stuff the Backpack' held on Westminster Drive to provide supplies collected through 'Stuff the Bus'
BATON ROUGE - A "Stuff the Backpack" event to provide supplies collected through WBRZ's "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive to students was held Thursday morning.
Volunteers filled backpacks at the former Westminster Elementary School for students across the East Baton Rouge school district.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: WBRZ broadcasts in HD for the first time
-
One Tank Trips: Leola's
-
'Stuff the Backpack' held on Westminster Drive to provide supplies collected through...
-
Plaquemine will be without power for two hours early Friday morning as...
-
Louisiana AG asks Congress for law against sending abortion pills to states...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
LSU starts fall camp Wednesday