Study: Star clusters might host intelligent civilizations

6 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, January 06 2016 Jan 6, 2016 January 06, 2016 12:47 PM January 06, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Marcia Dunn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Clusters of stars on the fringes of our Milky Way galaxy may be home to intelligent life. That's that word from an astrophysicist who's new to probing extraterrestrial territory.

Rosanne DiStefano of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, presented her theory Wednesday at the American Astronomical Society's annual meeting in Kissimmee Florida.

DiStefano said the approximately 150 globular clusters in our galaxy are old and stable, a plus for any civilization. In addition, so many stars are clumped together it would be easy to hop from one planet to another, keeping an advanced society going.

She says the first step is to locate more planets in these clusters. So far, only one has been found.

