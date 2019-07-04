85°
Study: Rising sea levels could cost Seattle $23B by 2040

Source: Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) - A climate study has estimated that Seattle's costs associated with sea level rise could be more than $23.8 billion by 2040.
 
KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that the Center for Climate Integrity conducted the evaluation of potential costs of constructing seawalls in 22 coastal states and the District of Columbia.
 
Washington state ranked seventh between New Jersey ($24.9 billion) and California ($21.9 billion).
 
Florida ($75.8 billion), Louisiana ($38.4 billion) and North Carolina ($34.8 billion) are projected to have the highest costs.
 
The study released in June says U.S. overall costs will top $400 billion.
 
The analysis was done in conjunction with engineering firm Resilient Analytics and the University of Colorado.
 
The study used a sea level rise model, storm surge estimates and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shoreline data.

