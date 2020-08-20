Study: Majority of capital area's coronavirus cases have been asymptomatic

BATON ROUGE - A study performed by the Ochsner Health System suggests that about 60 percent of those infected with the coronavirus in the capital region have shown no signs of being sick.

The findings were part of a prevalence study performed in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes from July 15-31.

"Given the high number of contagious people with no signs or symptoms, it’s extremely important to follow guidelines for mask wearing, social distancing and handwashing," the study read in part.

Based on the study and state data, Ochsner says 9.7 percent of residents in the Greater Baton Rouge region had contracted the virus by Aug. 2.

Other findings include the percentage of active cases among each parish's population at the time. West Baton Rouge had the highest rate of active infections, with 5.3 percent. Ascension was the lowest with 1.9 percent. Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes had active case rates of 4.2 and 2.8, respectively.

Additionally, Black residents had the highest rate of past infections, at 7.5 percent. White and Hispanic populations had past infections rates of 1.8 and 1.6 percent.