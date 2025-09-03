71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Students use art to cope with flood

8 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, September 08 2016 Sep 8, 2016 September 08, 2016 6:35 PM September 08, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mark Armstrong

BATON ROUGE - Student art has always lined the hallways at Woodlawn Elementary but Thursday's projects aren't typical. Rows of bright yellow faces, some smiling, some crying, are the creation of the second and third grade classes.

"We have a lot of emotions going on right now," said teacher Lauren Switzer. "One thing all these kids are familiar with is texting and emojis."

About forty percent of Woodlawn students were affected by the flood. The "emoji" art helps students express themselves without words.

However at Park Forest Middle School, words have their place. With the help of State Senator Regina Barrow, students will write letters to kids in Chicago.

Having "pen pals" allows the students to process their flood experience.

"We're resilient people and we will overcome," said principle Curtis M. Walker.

Trending News

About sixty percent of the Park Forest Middle's students were affected by the flood.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days