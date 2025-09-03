Students use art to cope with flood

BATON ROUGE - Student art has always lined the hallways at Woodlawn Elementary but Thursday's projects aren't typical. Rows of bright yellow faces, some smiling, some crying, are the creation of the second and third grade classes.

"We have a lot of emotions going on right now," said teacher Lauren Switzer. "One thing all these kids are familiar with is texting and emojis."

About forty percent of Woodlawn students were affected by the flood. The "emoji" art helps students express themselves without words.

However at Park Forest Middle School, words have their place. With the help of State Senator Regina Barrow, students will write letters to kids in Chicago.

Having "pen pals" allows the students to process their flood experience.

"We're resilient people and we will overcome," said principle Curtis M. Walker.

About sixty percent of the Park Forest Middle's students were affected by the flood.