Students tackle gunman at California high school, police say

Photo: Google Maps

LA HABRA, Cali. - Students at a California high school tackled a gunman and managed to take his weapon from him after he brandished it at the school.

La Habra High School went on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student reportedly pulled out a .22 caliber gun in the school, police said.

According to La Habra Police, two freshmen in the class ran up to him, wrestled him and got the weapon out of his hands.

"It was the students who tackled him," Sgt. Jose Rocha said.

The high school, located in Orange County, later lifted the lockdown. All students and faculty were safe, according to the school.

Police said a student was detained and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the student was trying to show off the handgun or something else, but police said it was not loaded.

The student, who was not named, was placed into a juvenile detention center. It's unclear whether the student is facing charges.