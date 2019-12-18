Latest Weather Blog
Students surprise Joe Burrow's mother with LSU/Burrow t-shirts
In anticipation of the upcoming Peach Bowl, Joe Burrow fans across the country are rallying behind the LSU quarterback and his family.
Joe's mother is the principal of Eastern Elementary School in Reedsville, Ohio and some of her school's students surprised her with Joe/LSU shirts Wednesday morning.
The parent of a child who attends Eastern spoke highly of Mrs. Burrow, saying, "She greets each child with a smile and knows them by name. Something to look forward to at drop off in the mornings."
Apparently, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
After Joe Burrow's Heisman win, Coach Ed Orgeron said of him, "Joe has a certain spirit about himself and when he walks into a room he makes everyone better."
Robin Burrow and her husband, Jimmy, have been regulars at their son's LSU games ever since he transferred from Ohio State.
