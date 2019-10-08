Students support Saints linebacker Demario Davis with 'Child of God' headbands

NEW ORLEANS - Students at a Catholic school in Metairie are showing their support for a New Orleans Saints player by making headbands that read "Child of God."

Saints linebacker Demario Davis was fined over $7,000 after the Seahawks game for wearing a headband sporting the words: Man of God.

According to the NFL Rulebook, players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages. The league says Davis' headband was a uniform violation.

Davis took to social media to ask fans their thoughts on the matter, outraging Who Dats across the nation who disagree with the fine.

Saints fans have continued to display their loyalty to Davis, including elementary students at St. Louis King of France Catholic School, who made their own tiny headbands to show their support.