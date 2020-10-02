Students struggling in online courses required to return to campus in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Public school students enrolled in all online courses making poor grades will be required to return to in-person learning in Livingston Parish.

Clint Carver is the father of three children attending school in the parish. He says he has noticed significant development now that they are back in the classroom.

"My children are back five days a week," Carver said. "The interaction from the virtual was non-existent. There's something to be said about being in the class, to touch, and feel what's going on."

The school district notified parents who have students enrolled in all online courses that if their child makes grades below a C, they will be required to return to school on Oct. 12. The only exception to the rule is if the student has a valid medical excuse.

"Unless they have a condition that makes COVID a real fear, they need to get back in school. Back in the system," Carver said.

School officials say that returning to the classroom will allow for students to receive the one-on-one guidance they may need.