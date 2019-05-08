74°
Students stranded at school amid flooding in Houston area

Wednesday, May 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - Dozens of students in the Houston area had to spend the night at school after flooded roads prevented buses from leaving and parents from reaching their children.
  
Most of the approximately 1,500 students at an elementary school in Cleveland, northeast of Houston, were able to leave by the end of the day after being stranded for a time Tuesday as up to 10 inches (254 millimeters) of rain swamped the region. However, the school district says about 60 students stayed overnight.
  
The downpour brought flooding to schools and homes as emergency personnel worked into the night to evacuate people.
  
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings. It warned that storms could continue to batter the state's Gulf Coast with rain later into the week.
