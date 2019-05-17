Students spend year fixing up car for local teacher with no vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Students at Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Academy worked all year enhancing a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. Working alongside Gerry Lane, students equipped the car with a touch screen system, Bluetooth capabilities, and back-up and security cameras.

The project was all part of a gift for Stephanie Matlock, a Pre-K teacher at Southdowns Elementary.

"This is an experience we never had. We get to make someone happy with this," said Jeremiah Givens, a student who helped with the project.

The new car comes as a surprise to the teacher who normally depends on the bus, family or co-workers to get around town.

"If I go to store and I realize that I bought more than I can carry on the bus or bought more than I can carry up the street, then you had to put something back," Matlock said.

But that’s no longer a problem.

"I feel excited, overwhelmed, joyful, just joyful,” Matlock said.

"My students make me so proud, it's amazing that they do this," said Shalika Scott, Scotlandville High's principal.

"I am so so happy for her, she wasn't expecting it," she continued.

Tax, title, and license fees were donated by the Joshua Memorial fund in honor of Joshua Spencer. The fund was created in the honor of Joshua, a Scotlandville student who drowned nearly two years ago at Orange Beach.

I am just grateful that God touches their heart concerning my family, I am just thankful, thankful," Matlock said.

Matlock was also given two months of free gas by Capitol City Collision.