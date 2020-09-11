Students return to Livingston schools in Phase 3 of statewide reopening

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A schedule has been released outlining a time table on when all students will return to the classrooms at public schools in Livingston Parish.

"I think it's going to bring some stability to the kids. I was in class the other day and the kids say they are ready to come back," Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre said.

Primary school students in the parish are already attending classes five days a week with all other schools at 50% student population. Starting next week, sixth through ninth graders will be back on campus, followed by all high school students returning Sept. 21.

"I'm super excited," Miriam Beasley said. " I think getting back into a routine. Waking up at a certain time. Being told exactly what classwork they need to be doing."

Miriam's daughter Catherine Beasely is a sophomore at Denham Springs High and she can't wait to see all of her friends again.

"I think having your friends around makes learning more easy and fun, and you tend to do more of it if they are there to encourage you," Catherine said.

Coronavirus regulations will be in place at all schools with students and faculty required to wear masks and have their temperature taken.

Distance learning will still be an option for students with health concerns.