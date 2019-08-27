Students removed from Lutcher High School after phone threat made Tuesday

LUTCHER - Students at the high school were removed from the building and relocated to neighboring offices amid a threat called into the school Tuesday.

"All students are currently safe," the St. James Parish School System posted on social media just after lunch.

Officials said a phone threat was made to Lutcher High around 12:15, prompting them to remove all students from the building.

Students have been moved to the KC Hall or Public Relations Building for early bus dismissal.

"The safety of our students is top priority, so we have taken every precautionary measure possible. We want to thank you for your patience and understanding during this time," the district wrote.

