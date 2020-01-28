Students praised for reporting classroom fire during school basketball game Monday night

ST. AMANT - Firefighters are crediting two students for discovering a fire inside a classroom at Lake Elementary School Monday night.

St. Amant fire chief James LeBlanc said a single classroom sustained heavy damage, but the fire did not spread.

The department says the blaze was discovered by two students during a home basketball game going on nearby. The two alerted school officials before the fire was able to get out of control.

"The quick response by these two students saved a lot of devastation to the school," Chief LeBlanc said in a statment. "Remembering their local fire drills performed at their Ascension schools prompted them to move in to action quick, by alerting school officials during the game."

It took crews roughly 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Once the flames were out, firefighters worked to clear smoke from the building after it spread into the attic through the air vents.

No injuries were reported.

The Ascension Parish School Board canceled classes Tuesday. Officials expect classes to resume Wednesday but will make a final decision later.

Lake Elementary reopened less than two years ago after being damaged in the 2016 flood.