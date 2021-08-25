80°
Students living in multiple LSU dorms must take COVID test by Thursday

Wednesday, August 25 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU emailed students living in North, South and West Halls Wednesday afternoon to require the residents to get a coronavirus test by Thursday evening.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed wastewater testing was one of the factors used to determine the need to test the residence halls.

LSU said students in North and West Halls can be tested anywhere on campus, but South Hall residents will have a staff member visit each room to perform the tests.

The South Hall tests will occur from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and residents should stay in their rooms from now until 4:30 when they have received the test.

