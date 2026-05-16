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Students from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences graduate from LSU
BATON ROUGE — Students from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences graduated from LSU on Saturday morning.
Former LSU basketball player Shaquille O'Neal was among the graduates earning a master's degree in liberal arts.
Listen to his full commencement speech below:
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The commencement ceremony was one of three scheduled for the day, with the College of Science following at 1:30 p.m. and the College of Engineering at 6:30 p.m.
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