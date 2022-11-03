Latest Weather Blog
Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions
BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week.
The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
WBRZ has submitted multiple requests for information to the East Baton Rouge School System since Tuesday, when the situation unfolded.
On Thursday, the school system shared a statement saying the campus went on lockdown for a "brief period" and that multiple students would be recommended for suspension.
The school system didn't share any other details on what caused the fight or how many students were involved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Photos: Dogs rescued from burning home along Airline Highway
-
Police chase along I-10 ends in parking lot on College Drive; troopers...
-
After meeting man on social media, woman raped at gunpoint in LSU...
-
College Drive police chase
-
Legislator tells WBRZ mayor's proposal, execution of Stormwater Utility Fee was 'outrageous'
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints