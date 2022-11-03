84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions

3 hours 43 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, November 03 2022 Nov 3, 2022 November 03, 2022 12:13 PM November 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. 

The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved. 

WBRZ has submitted multiple requests for information to the East Baton Rouge School System since Tuesday, when the situation unfolded.

On Thursday, the school system shared a statement saying the campus went on lockdown for a "brief period" and that multiple students would be recommended for suspension. 

The school system didn't share any other details on what caused the fight or how many students were involved. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days