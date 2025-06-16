84°
Students can learn about the legal system at annual summer camp

WBRZ
Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - In an effort to teach kids about making good decisions and how the legal system works, District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman has partnered with the Parole Project and local attorneys for her annual summer camp.

Coleman says this will teach children about the legal system and include tips on how to stay out of trouble.

2une In's Abigail Whitam joined Coleman live Monday morning with the details.

