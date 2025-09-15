76°
Latest Weather Blog
Students at Southern University return after lockdown
BATON ROUGE - Southern University students returned to campus Monday after a four-day lockdown that left many on edge. Many questions remain about what exactly caused the campus lockdown last week.
WBRZ spoke with several students, and they said that despite the scary situation, the steps the university took made them feel secure.
Johnathan Griffin is a student at Southern and said that he felt the school did a good job at informing everyone.
"I think the school did a good job. They sent out emails, they posted on social media, alerted parents. I feel like it was good because I got calls from my family members instantly. My mom, dad, aunt, grandma, just making sure I was okay," Griffin said.
Officials at Southern University said the lockdown was a precautionary measure in response to threats circulating online. Students were confined to campus buildings while law enforcement investigated, creating a tense weekend for the community.
"Then they started posting on social media the threats that were going around online or whatever and some people took it seriously. A lot of people took it seriously. I'm glad people did take it seriously cause you never know at the end of the day," said student Lamorris Wiley.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Freedom Trail Marker unveiled in Mississippi honors Anne Moody
-
Students at Southern University return after lockdown
-
New Freedom Trail Marker unveiled in Mississippi honors Anne Moody
-
Election map redrawn for the 19th JDC goes into effect for upcoming...
-
Officials evacuate Louisiana Workforce Commission office amid bomb threat