Student protesters gather outside LSU Athletics offices Monday amid fallout from Title IX report

Monday, March 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of students, upset with how LSU handed out discipline after a third party review of its Title IX policies, demonstrated outside the university's football offices Monday. 

The protest, organized by Tigers Against Sexual Assault, came days after LSU released Husch Blackwell's report on the school's handling of sexual misconduct cases. Much of the report centered around LSU's athletics department, where incidents were allegedly covered up over the past decade. 

The students gathered outside the Football Operations Building said they were frustrated with the punishment LSU higher-ups ultimately handed down.

Only two athletics employees faced discipline after the report, Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry and Senior Associated AD Miriam Segar. Both were given unpaid suspensions and Ausberry was also ordered to undergo additional training. 

The report also detailed allegations of wrongdoing against former head football coach Les Miles, who was accused of making advances toward several student workers during his time at LSU. 

Monday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Education released a statement saying federal officials were "reviewing" the Husch Blackwell report.

