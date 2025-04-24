81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student organizations host Take Back the Night Event in front of Memorial Tower

21 hours 57 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, April 23 2025 Apr 23, 2025 April 23, 2025 3:41 PM April 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU Feminist in Action and Students Against Sexual Assault hosted "Take Back the Night" for survivors of interpersonal violence to speak in front of Memorial Tower on Wednesday.

The event took place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days