Student hurt in reported stabbing at Capitol Middle School

2 hours 33 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, March 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A student reportedly cut another student during an attack at a middle school late Monday morning. 

The incident was initially reported to first responders as a stabbing at Capitol Middle Magnet on Greenwell Springs Road. Sources said the victim was expected to be OK but was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody. This is a developing story.

