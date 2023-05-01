71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Student faces charge after alleged school bus attack

Monday, May 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ST. MARY PARISH - A Berwick teenager has been arrested on a warrant for simple battery after allegedly attacking another student on a school bus.

The incident happened on Friday, police said. A parent contacted officers about the matter, and an investigation led to video of those involved.

An unidentified 14-year-old was booked in the case. He was released to a guardian.

