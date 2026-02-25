Student detained at Istrouma High School after gun goes off in classroom; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE — A student was detained at Istrouma High School on Wednesday morning after a gun went off in a classroom.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a loud bang was heard from a classroom at the high school, an East Baton Rouge Parish School System spokesperson said. The school was then placed on lockdown while administrators and the School Drug Task Force conducted a thorough sweep of the building, during which they found a gun.

A student was taken into custody shortly after the gun was found.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, we believe the weapon was accidentally discharged into the classroom ceiling," the school district said.

No one was injured, the spokesperson added.

School officials said that the student did not bring the weapon to cause harm to another student. An investigation is underway into how the student brought the gun onto campus.