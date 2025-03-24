67°
Student Death at Southeastern Louisiana University
HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University has reported the death of a student at one of the residence halls on campus.
The university has reported that authorities are working on an investigation. There is no threat to campus.
This is an ongoing investigation.
