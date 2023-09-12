82°
14-year-old arrested after killing classmate, shooting two others at St. Helena high school

4 hours 46 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, September 12 2023 Sep 12, 2023 September 12, 2023 4:05 PM September 12, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG - The St. Helena Parish community is in mourning Tuesday evening after a student was killed and two others were injured during a school shooting earlier in the day. 

Sources told WBRZ that a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds walked into the parish hospital around 3:30 p.m. The victim told staff that he had been shot while at the St. Helena College & Career Academy and more people were injured. 

At the school, first responders found two students who had been shot: one was airlifted to OLOL Children's and the other was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspected gunman is a 14-year-old student at the school, according to the Sheriff Nat Williams. He was arrested shortly after the shooting. Charges have not been announced. 

Tuesday evening, the school system announced that classes for Wednesday and Thursday are canceled, as is this week's football game and school board meeting.

Grief counselors will be on campus when students return to class on Friday.

