Student arrested over threat made to local high school

BRUSLY - A juvenile is in police custody after allegedly threatening violence at Brusly High School.

Police were alerted to a possible social media threat aimed at the school and arrested the student responsible Thursday. The Brusly Police Department says it's confident that the school was never in any imminent danger.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time due to that individual being a minor.

The following statement was sent out to parents.

Dear BHS Parents

A social media post was made recently by a student that we are addressing with all due diligence. This post was made in jest but the content demands that we take it seriously. Appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken in this and all incidents like it. That said, please talk to your kids about what they say and or post on social media. Their comments can have serious consequences. As always, the safety of all students is our foremost concern.