71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student arrested for carrying stolen gun at Breaux Bridge High School

8 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, August 21 2017 Aug 21, 2017 August 21, 2017 9:26 PM August 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

ST. MARTINVILLE - A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested after he allegedly brought a stolen handgun to a high school campus.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the school resource officer at Breaux Bridge High School was notified by school administrators that a hand gun had been located inside of a classroom shortly after school began Monday morning.

The immediate investigation reviled a 16-year-old male juvenile was identified as the student who had brought the weapon to campus.

It was later discovered the handgun had been previously reported as stolen out of Lafayette Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The male juvenile was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a firearm on school property.

Trending News

He was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on the aforementioned charges. The incident is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days