Student arrested for carrying stolen gun at Breaux Bridge High School

ST. MARTINVILLE - A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested after he allegedly brought a stolen handgun to a high school campus.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the school resource officer at Breaux Bridge High School was notified by school administrators that a hand gun had been located inside of a classroom shortly after school began Monday morning.

The immediate investigation reviled a 16-year-old male juvenile was identified as the student who had brought the weapon to campus.

It was later discovered the handgun had been previously reported as stolen out of Lafayette Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The male juvenile was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a firearm on school property.

He was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on the aforementioned charges. The incident is still under investigation.