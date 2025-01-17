Student arrested after allegedly making threat to Northwestern Middle School

62°
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — A student was arrested after they allegedly made a threat to Northwestern Middle School, the Zachary Community School District said.

The student was arrested by Zachary Police, a letter written to parents and staff on Wednesday said. According to a spokesperson said, the threat was made outside of school hours.

Parents were asked to talk to their children about the severity of making threats to schools.

