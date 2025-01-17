62°
Latest Weather Blog
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to Northwestern Middle School
ZACHARY — A student was arrested after they allegedly made a threat to Northwestern Middle School, the Zachary Community School District said.
The student was arrested by Zachary Police, a letter written to parents and staff on Wednesday said. According to a spokesperson said, the threat was made outside of school hours.
Parents were asked to talk to their children about the severity of making threats to schools.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
-
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
-
'Mr. Prada' indicted in killing of Baton Rouge therapist