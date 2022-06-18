79°
Student arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to Baker High School
BAKER – Police have arrested a 17-year-old Baker High School student accused of bringing a loaded pistol to class. Baker Police got a call from the school around lunchtime Tuesday.
Chief Carl Dunn tells News 2, Trelvis Everson caused a ruckus in a classroom but when Everson was sent to the office, he refused to leave his bookbag.
Chief Dunn says a school employee searched the bag and found a loaded .380 caliber pistol. Everson was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. He’s facing a charge of carrying a firearm in a gun-free zone.
