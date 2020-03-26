68°
Latest Weather Blog
Stuart Gordon, cult classic horror director, passes away at 72
Stuart Gordon, known as the filmmaker behind cult classics such as Re-Animator and From Beyond passed away as a result of multiple organ failure, Tuesday night.
Variety reports that Gordon's family confirmed the news.
Gordon was also known as the co-creator of the Honey I Shrunk the Kids franchise and received praise for directing LA theatre productions such as Nevermore...An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, three daughters, and four grandchildren.
Gordon was 72 years old.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle crashes into home on progress
-
Student using her gardening passion to help out neighborhood
-
Louisiana senators discuss $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill
-
Photographer gives back to community with free front porch photo sessions
-
Neighborhood finds safe, creative way to interact during outbreak