Stuart Gordon, cult classic horror director, passes away at 72

Stuart Gordon, known as the filmmaker behind cult classics such as Re-Animator and From Beyond passed away as a result of multiple organ failure, Tuesday night.

Variety reports that Gordon's family confirmed the news.

Gordon was also known as the co-creator of the Honey I Shrunk the Kids franchise and received praise for directing LA theatre productions such as Nevermore...An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, three daughters, and four grandchildren.

Gordon was 72 years old.