Strong winds from storm may have fanned flames of massive house fire in Ascension

1 hour 5 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 11:15 PM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters responded to a devastating house fire amid the onset of Tropical Storm Barry in the capital area Saturday.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the Keystone of Galvez neighborhood. Photos showed an upscale home that was mostly burned down.

Crews are still investigating what might have caused the fire.  Fire officials said pounding wind from Barry may have fueled the fire. 

