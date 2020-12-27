Strong storms possible Wednesday & Thursday

Tonight and Tomorrow: We'll have a few passing clouds overnight, with lows in the mid 40s. Tomorrow, expect a warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Southerly winds will continue to draw in more moisture across the region. You will notice the increase in cloud cover through out your Monday.



Looking Ahead: We're mainly dry on Monday & Tuesday, but a stray shower can't be entirely ruled out with a weak front passing just to our north. Our next significant chance for rain will be Wednesday & Thursday.

A storm system will develop to the west and move our direction on Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong, to severe. Damaging winds will be the primary concern but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. As we get closer to the event, we will have higher confidence on what the primary risks will be.



TIMING: Showers and storms will begin late Wednesday and continue through the day Thursday. Latest guidance has slowed down on the timing of the system, bringing the front through the area Thursday afternoon/evening. If this trend continues, rain could still be around for your New Years Eve plans. You'll want to keep checking back through the week for the latest on the timing, as we fine-tune the details.

On average, we can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall across the area with our next storm system. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





