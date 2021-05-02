Strong storms possible Sunday, Flash Flood Watch in place

Rest of Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy with a chance for isolated showers. These will not amount to much, so your evening plans will be good to go. Temperatures will hold in the low 70s.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Sunday: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 2/5 "slight risk" for severe weather on Sunday. At this time, damaging wind and hail appear to be the main threats, but as usual, an isolated tornado is possible.



A batch of showers and thunderstorms will begin ongoing in western Louisiana and likely arrive over the metro between 7am - 9am. The initial punch is the most likely to stir up severe thunderstorms. However, with daytime warming and scattered showers and storms continuing into the afternoon, you should remain weather aware through the day. Overall, much of the day looks wet, so outdoor plans may need to be adjusted.

*A SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK is issued 1-3 days before thunderstorms are expected and identifies areas that will be favorable for impactful weather. You should continue to monitor the forecast. A WATCH is issued a few hours before severe weather may develop and you should identify the safest place to go (if you have not already this spring). Be sure to have a way to receive alerts and go to that safe place if and when a WARNING is issued for your location on Sunday.

HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL

Due to the potential of 1-3" of rainfall on Sunday, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Street and poor drainage flooding could be an issue, as any storms that develop may produce locally heavy rainfall.

Into Next Week: There may be a relative lull in precipitation on Monday, but another storm system will cross the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Strong to severe storms may once again be possible.

Between the thunderstorms on Sunday and the middle of next week, area-wide rainfall totals of 3-5"+ are expected. As you know, in our region, multiple thunderstorms that "train" over the same location can dump a fast few inches of rain which is why we always forecast isolated higher amounts than the broader forecast. Where these heaviest amounts occur, some street and poor drainage flooding is possible. As for the rivers, spacing out the two bursts of rain should allow enough time for runoff without any serious issues.

