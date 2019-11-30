Strong Storms Possible Overnight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Scattered showers will be moving into the area, but should stay on the light side as rainfall amounts are only expected to be around .1”. Winds will be gusty ahead and behind the front, with gusts reaching between 20 and 30 mph this evening and into Sunday. The main blast of showers should move through between 11 PM and 2 AM, with clearing skies and drying conditions through Sunday morning. There is a slight chance for isolated strong to severe storms to develop along or just behind the front. Overnight lows will be around 56° with Sunday’s highs near 66° under sunny skies.

Up Next: Sunny conditions stay through into the workweek, with the next blast of isolated showers slated to move in on Thursday night through Friday.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure has brought sunny skies, but also cooler conditions. High temperatures will be about 15° cooler Sunday, and over 20° colder on Monday. Lows will also be rather chilly, as temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 30s during the early morning hours of Monday and Tuesday. Warming will commence through the midweek, with highs will be back in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s by Wednesday. Highs will rebound back into the 70s on Thursday ahead of a broken cold front that will bring spotty to isolated showers through our area late Thursday into early Friday. Conditions improve through the day on Friday, as temperatures stay around average into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

