Strong storms possible again this afternoon

Another round of storms is coming in this afternoon. The evening commute will likely be moving slowly again today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather again today. Even though the risk level is the same as Tuesday, ingredients for severe weather look a bit more favorable. The early morning will come with a few light, spotty showers. A little bit of sunshine will help bring temperatures into the low 80s before storms move in. These thunderstorms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and it is possible that an isolated tornado is spawned as well. Once again, heavy rain could lead to isolated street and poor drainage flooding issues. Unlike Tuesday, the showers and thunderstorms may continue into and through the night until a cold front pushes through on Thursday morning.

Thursday and Beyond: Rainfall totals through the frontal passage on Thursday morning should generally be in the range of 1-3 inches, but locally higher amounts are possible. Once that cold front moves through early in the morning, clear and dry conditions are anticipated for the rest of the day. At this time, it appears as though the front will stall or even retreat back to the north as a warm front, keeping a few showers and thunderstorms around Friday into the upcoming weekend. Though severe weather is not expected, occasional showers could be something to watch and dodge during outdoor plans. Another pass of showers and storms will come in on Monday before we dry out and cool off on Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— severe storms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

