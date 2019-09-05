91°
Strong gas smell at Dutchtown High sends several to hospitals; students now returning to class
GONZALES- Students are now headed back to class after Dutchtown High School was evacuated due to a reported gas leak in the school.
The school system says the incident was due to lawn mower fumes going into the air vents of the school. Multiple people reported feeling nauseous and ill.
The school said Thursday afternoon the odor was caused by a mower parked in front of a main fresh air intake outside the school. The intake caused the mowe's exhaust to permeate throughout the school building.
Over a dozen people have been transported to local hospitals. None of the patients appear to be seriously ill at this time.
Parents are being allowed to check their students out of class early, and all absences will be excused.
