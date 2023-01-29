63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Strong evidence Mars has streams of salt water in summertime

7 years 4 months 1 day ago Monday, September 28 2015 Sep 28, 2015 September 28, 2015 10:15 AM September 28, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Marcia Dunn

Trending News

CAPE CANAVERAL- Scientists are reporting that Mars appears to have not only frozen water but flowing streams of salty water, at least in the summertime.

They say their latest observations "strongly support" the longtime theory that salt water flows down certain Martian slopes each summer.

These dark, narrow streaks tend to appear and grow during the warmest Martian months, and fade the rest of the year. Salt lowers the freezing point of water, and scientists say that would explain these seasonal briny flows.

Because water is essential to life, Monday's findings could have major implications.

The researchers say further exploration is warranted to determine whether any microscopic life might exist at modern-day Mars. They based their findings on data from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been circling Mars since 2006.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days