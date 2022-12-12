Strong cold front to bring heavy thunderstorms Wednesday morning

A strong cold front will move through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of and along the front, there will be a potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Much colder temperatures will follow.

TONIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies with patchy fog. Lows will stop in the low 60s with southeast winds of 5mph.

TUESDAY: Southeast winds of 5-10mph will cause a muggy feeling for the time of year. Highs will make it into the upper 70s. Any early sun will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. While an isolated shower is possible, most areas will stay dry until after dusk. As winds increase out of the south at 10-15mph, showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous overnight. Unfortunately, this activity ahead of the front and associated squall line would be the most likely to produce a tornado. Not to say that is a high chance, but a threat to be aware of when heading off to sleep.

WEDNESDAY: A line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to slow its eastern progress on Wednesday morning. While the leading edge will still be capable of strong, gusty wind, the biggest issue may become heavy rain. Repeated downpours could lead to some street and poor drainage flooding due to a quick 2 to 4 inches in some areas. Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid 70s until the cold front passes during the afternoon and evening.

WHAT 2 KNOW:

-HEAVY RAIN - slow moving storms could cause heavy rain in a short time, street and poor drainage flooding possible

-SEVERE WEATHER - possible between 10pm Tuesday - 2pm Wednesday (main threat Wednesday morning)

-HOLIDAY DECORATIONS - lightweight and vulnerable to gusty wind, strongly secure or move them before storms

-BE WEATHER AWARE - have a way to receive weather alerts, know the safest place to go during warning

SAFETY: Make sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area turn severe. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. If a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. If a flash flood warning is issued, do not drive on flooded roads and avoid low lying areas. For more on severe weather safety, CLICK HERE.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will return below average temperatures for the first time in almost two weeks. Beneath mainly clear skies, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few clouds will return over the weekend. By Sunday or Monday, some light showers could enter the forecast. Overall, this does appear to be the beginning of a large scale pattern change which will keep warmer temperatures out of the area for a long period of time. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

