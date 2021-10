Strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has struck northwestern Argentina, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



The earthquake struck just after 8 a.m. local time and was centered about 16 miles north of the community of Chilecito in La Rioja province, near the border with Chile. It had a depth of around 62 miles.