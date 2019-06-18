Stroke survivors using art therapy to regain motor skills, ease anxiety

BATON ROUGE - The American Heart Association hosted an art therapy class in the capital city for stroke survivors on a path to recovery.

Last month, 48-year-old Reginald Pickett suffered a stroke caused by a blood clot. On Tuesday, he took his first art therapy class and says he's already noticing improvement.

"I might not paint perfect but I am using my right hand," Pickett said.

Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in the country, and can also cause permanent adult disability.

"Art therapy specifically helps with connecting your muscles to your brain," said Chelsea Moreau with the American Heart Association. "It also mitigates anxiety and depression that may come from having a stroke."

Pickett hopes making art will bring back a life of normalcy and enjoyment.

"I'm going to spend more time with my grandbabies and I am going to enjoy life," he said. "One day at a time."

*********************

A list of upcoming classes can be found below:

June 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stage Outpatient and Day Neuro Program. To sign up, call Sarah Thames at (225) 906-4097.

June 27 & June 28, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital. To sign up, call Roxane Bingham at (225) 231-3123.