Striking similarities between LSU's 1958 championship team and 2019 Tigers

LSU Tigers with Billy Cannon in the1958 Sugar Bowl Photo: TipTop25.com

With Heisman winner, Joe Burrow, at the helm, the LSU Tigers have been scoring win after win through an undefeated season that will reach an epic conclusion with their face-off against Clemson in the National Championship.

In some ways, the team's incredible season parallels the LSU Tigers of 1958.

That year, Heisman winner, Billy Cannon, led the team through a perfect season that came to a historic finale when LSU dominated Clemson in the 1958 National Championship, 11-0.

Tiger fans are all set for a repeat of history with the upcoming Jan. 13 National Championship game.