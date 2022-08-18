Latest Weather Blog
All roads reopened after crews contain natural gas leak along Nicholson Drive Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - Nicholson Drive has been reopened after crews were able to contain a gas leak in the area Thursday evening.
As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the St. George Fire Department and State Police confirmed all lanes of traffic were reopened following the leak.
This was the second gas leak in the capital area Thursday, following a natural gas leak reported on LSU's campus around four hours earlier.
Crews initially responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. along Nicholson Drive, blocking off the roadway from Gardere Lane to University Club Drive.
River Road was also temporarily shut down from L'Auberge Casino to the parish line but has since been reopened, authorities say.
Responders with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said the leak released an unknown volume of natural gas from a relief valve that has since been repaired.
No injuries or fires were reported after the incident, according to LDEQ.
Social media video from the scene captured gas spraying into the air from a pipe in the ground, accompanied by a loud hissing noise.
No more information about the gas leak was immediately available.
